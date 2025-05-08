North Coast Seafoods to Feature FABI Award-Winning Seaweed-ish Kelp Meatballs

The National Restaurant Association Show’s Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards celebrate groundbreaking food and beverage products shaping the future of foodservice and celebrating innovation.

Boston, MA — North Coast Seafoods, a leading East Coast processor and supplier of sustainably sourced, premium-quality seafood, is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show, May 17–20 at McCormick Place (Booth #13434) in Chicago, IL.

At the show, North Coast Seafoods will highlight its commitment to sustainability and invite media, industry attendees, and guests to sample a curated selection of its award-winning seafood offerings.

All attendees of the show, as well as registered media guests, are invited to come by North Coast’s booth to sample Naked Shrimp, Culinary Reserve Crab Meat, and Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs — the recipient of a 2025 Food and Beverage (FABI) Award.

Throughout the four-day event, North Coast will offer delicious, simply prepared tastings of their premium seafood products, allowing attendees to taste the clean-label difference firsthand:

Seaweed-ish™ Kelp Meatballs – The world’s ONLY plant-based meatball of its kind, made with USA-grown kelp – a renewable, zero-input superfood sea vegetable that fights climate change while purifying the ocean. Kelp has rapidly emerged as one of the hottest food trends nationwide and is known as one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet.

Proudly made with USA rope-grown Kelp, free from dyes and food coloring

Harvested by local family farmers in the clean, cold waters of New England

Chef-made with real, clean-label ingredients

Truly plant-based – Not a lab-engineered meat “imitator” or “mystery mush”

Free of gluten, dairy, and all other major allergens

Kelp is a zero-input, sustainable, renewable sea vegetable

Kelp “forests” fight climate change while improving ocean water quality

Supports U.S. coastal economies and local fishing families

Naked Norwegian Salmon – A wonderfully buttery, melt-in-your-mouth textured fish with a clean flavor and beautiful natural marbling. Rich in healthy Omega-3s, making it a delicious and nutritious choice!

“Farmed in the Wild” under some of the strictest standards in the world

Ocean Raised in the pristine fjords of Norway along the Arctic Circle

Superb natural farming conditions: Cold, clean, circulating waters

NO Antibiotics + NO Water Added

Maximum ratio of 97.5% Water to 2.5% Salmon

Fed a premium, nutrient-rich diet of oily fish + plant ingredients, to maximize flavor + nutrition profile

Each salmon grows naturally over 2-3 years

Frozen at -58°F – Locking in peak freshness, texture, and flavor

Year-round premium quality supply

Naked Shrimp – Nothing but pure shrimp! Free of phosphates, chemicals, and added water, delivering superior performance in the kitchen with a clean flavor and crisp texture.

Responsibly raised in nutrient-rich, high salinity seawater on the remote Northeast Coast of India (Bay of Bengal)

All-Natural Shrimp with Nothing Added: NO Phosphates, NO Chemicals, NO Artificial Additives or Preservatives, and NO Added Water

4-Star Certified Sustainable by the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP)

Individually Flash Frozen to lock in peak freshness, texture, and flavor

Available Cooked + Raw (Shell-on EZ Peel and P&D)

Culinary Reserve Crab Meat – Preferred by chefs for its sweet, clean, buttery flavor and delicate, flaky texture. There’s a size perfect for every culinary application.

Wild Blue Swimming Crab hand-caught on small fishing boats from the Indonesian Spice Islands

Live Crabs are steamed immediately, which is the KEY to premium quality

Crab meat is then 100% hand-picked, immediately chilled, and pasteurized under the strictest quality control standards

Pasteurized + Fully Cooked

Micro-tested to ensure food safety

High-quality packaging protects product integrity while maximizing shelf life

Available in: Claw, Special, Lump, Super Lump, Jumbo Lump, Colossal

“At North Coast, we understand that chefs and operators today need more than just great seafood — they need reliable, consistent solutions they can trust,” said Mike Foley, Regional Sales Director at North Coast Seafoods. “We’re proud to offer premium, clean-label, responsibly sourced products at a fair price that deliver exceptional quality, flavor, and performance while helping streamline kitchen operations. We’re excited to be at the National Restaurant Association Show to showcase what true seafood value and partnership look like for today’s industry.”

As the premier trade show for the global restaurant and hospitality industry, the National Restaurant Association Show is the ultimate destination to explore the latest trends, products, and technologies shaping the future of foodservice. For more information, visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com.

About North Coast Seafoods

Founded in 1957, Boston-based North Coast Seafoods is a family-owned, quality-obsessed Seafood company committed to providing a consistent supply of the highest caliber, sustainable fish and shellfish to the finest restaurants, retailers, broadliners, foodservice and education institutions around the United States.

North Coast is a direct-importer and first-receiver, partnering directly with their trusted network of fishermen to source the absolute highest quality, “top of the catch” seafood, processing in our own state of the art facilities, and distributing to our customers. This approach exemplifies Vertical Integration in Seafood, allowing North Coast to maintain rigorous control of quality, from dock to door. North Coast offers a comprehensive line of premium fresh and frozen finfish, crab meat, shellfish, and value-added seafood.

Our “Top 10” Seafood items include: Atlantic Salmon, Pacific Salmon, Shrimp (Raw and Cooked), Crab Meat, Cod, Haddock, Sea Scallops, Squid, Mussels, Oysters, Swordfish, and Yellowfin Tuna.

North Coast is dedicated to sharing the joy of extraordinary seafood while remaining Anchored with Integrity. For more information, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com.

About The National Restaurant Association Show

Awarded by Trade Show Executive as the 2023 Gold 100 Grand winner of the largest trade show managed by an independent organizer, the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® is the Western Hemisphere’s most influential foodservice event, showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the Show brings together restaurant operators and foodservice professionals for four days of celebrity-led demos, exhibits, sampling, education and networking. The Show unites a global community and enables exploration of the latest advancements in food, beverage, equipment, technology and solutions driving the industry forward. The Show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association. Visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com for more information.