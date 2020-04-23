Northern Cod Growth Off Newfoundland Stalled, Latest Science Indicates

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) on Friday released it’s latest stock status assessment information on northern cod.

“We continue to be concerned about the status of the northern cod stock, which remains in the critical zone,” a technical briefing document states.

“Survey indices suggest that recently observed stock growth (2012-2016) may have stalled. Ecosystem conditions indicated limited productivity and reduced food availability may be limiting growth of cod. “The precautionary approach requires that removals be kept at lowest possible levels.”

