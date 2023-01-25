Norwegian Fishery For Beaked Redfish and Greenland Halibut Achieves Marine Stewardship Council Certification

The Norwegian fishery for Beaked redfish (Sebastes mentella) and Greenland halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides) has been certified today to the Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) globally recognized standard for sustainable fishing.

Both fisheries were independently certified by a third-party auditor which assessed the fishery against MSC’s rigorous criteria related to stock health, protection of the environment, and ensuring effective management is in place.

The Greenland halibut and the beaked redfish fisheries operate within a well-established and effective legislative and management framework, with extensive consultation mechanisms and a comprehensive enforcement system. The outcome of these measures can be seen in a relatively good stock status for both species.

As well as safeguarding fish stocks and the marine environment, the fishery will now be able to access overseas markets for MSC labelled halibut and redfish products. Around 33.000 tons of MSC certified redfish and around 14.000 tons of MSC certified halibut will now be available to domestic and export markets. Most of the export of these Norwegian species today goes to Asian markets, but also central European markets buy and consume a considerable amount from these fisheries.

Tor Bjørklund Larsen, Senior Advisor at the fishery client, Norwegian Fishermen’s Association (NFA) (Norges Fiskarlag) says:

“- Norway has a long tradition of sustainable fishery management, and we are satisfied to be able to document this through the MSC standard for these fisheries as well, says Tor Bjørklund Larsen, who is working on the certification on behalf of the Norwegian fishing industry.

“- It is increasingly important that we can demonstrate sustainability and traceability in our fisheries management for markets around the world. It is therefore important that Beaked Redfish and Greenland Halibut also now receive this certificate”

Gisli Gislason, Program Director MSC North Atlantic says:

“-These fisheries have demonstrated it complies with the rigorous MSC Fisheries Standard and offers excellent products to the market. NFA has been adamant in driving this progress on behalf of the Norwegian industry, to meet market expectations. We congratulate, welcome, and applaud NFA on this achievement.”