Norwegian Seafood Council Reports Decline in Seafood Exports for the First Half of the Year

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 80.6 billion in the first half of the year. This is a decrease of NOK 1.6 billion, or 2 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

“Although there was no growth in value, the first half of the year was the second best ever in terms of value. Only last year was better. A weak Norwegian krone and high prices for cod and salmon boosted value in the first five months of the year. However, the growth stopped in June, which is largely driven by falling salmon prices,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

“Despite the downturn, the seafood industry is delivering strong figures with the second-best half-year figures ever. Nevertheless, weakened purchasing power in key markets, lower export volumes and increased competition from other seafood nations is something we must take very seriously, including through our work on market access,” says Marianne Sivertsen Næss (Ap), Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy.

