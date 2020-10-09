Nova Scotia Company Investing $ 2.3M to Modernize Canso Seafood Plant For Ready-to-Eat Lobster Products

Even before COVID-19 changed consumer habits, Canso Seafoods Ltd. was feeding a market hungry for ready-to-eat lobster.

As restaurant diners were forced to try home cooking, they went looking for more pre-cooked packages of seafood in supermarket freezers.

And that created an opportunity for seafood companies around Atlantic Canada, including Canso Seafoods.

The company already produces whole lobster, cooked and ready to eat, keeping 50-60 people on the payroll for about three or four months each year.

