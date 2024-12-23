Nutrition Policy Alert: Seafood Automatically Qualifies for the ‘Healthy’ Claim Under FDA’s Final Rule for the Definition of ‘Healthy’

Seafood Nutrition Partnership Seafood December 23, 2024

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the final rule updating the definition of the voluntary, implied nutrient content claim “healthy,” originally established in 1994. It is summarized in this constituent update and a high-level summary of the final rule and what was updated is available here on FDA’s website. 

“We applaud the FDA for recognizing seafood’s role in the diet as ‘healthy’” said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “All seafood, including fatty fish such as salmon, automatically qualifies for the ‘healthy’ claim because of its nutrient profile and positive contribution to an overall healthy diet.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Related Articles

Produce

NASDA and FDA Debut New Inspections for Produce Safety, States to Play Key Role in Implementation

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Produce February 8, 2019

NASDA and FDA have collaborated to develop steps for Produce Safety Rule inspections as part of the Food Safety Modernization Act’s implementation. The new inspection process is designed to provide nationwide consistency and constructive feedback to farmers about exactly what is examined and how inspections relate to regulation.