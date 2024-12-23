Nutrition Policy Alert: Seafood Automatically Qualifies for the ‘Healthy’ Claim Under FDA’s Final Rule for the Definition of ‘Healthy’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the final rule updating the definition of the voluntary, implied nutrient content claim “healthy,” originally established in 1994. It is summarized in this constituent update and a high-level summary of the final rule and what was updated is available here on FDA’s website.

“We applaud the FDA for recognizing seafood’s role in the diet as ‘healthy’” said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “All seafood, including fatty fish such as salmon, automatically qualifies for the ‘healthy’ claim because of its nutrient profile and positive contribution to an overall healthy diet.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Seafood Nutrition Partnership

