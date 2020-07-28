NZ Government Joins US Lawsuit on Seafood Ban

The Government has been granted permission to join US defendants in a lawsuit seeking to ban New Zealand seafood imports.

The lawsuit was instigated by conservation advocates Sea Shepherd due to concerns Māui dolphins are not adequately protected by rules preventing bycatch.

The case is the latest development in ongoing debate surrounding the endangered Māui dolphins. It’s estimated only 63 dolphins remain in total, with only 14 to 17 females of reproductive age. Conservationists have called for greater bans of set net fishing and trawling in their habitat which they say should include waters up to 100m deep.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Newsroom