Ocean Beauty Introduces New Product Offerings for Retail and Foodservice

(Seattle, WA) – Ocean Beauty Seafoods announced the introduction of five new products under the company’s value-added Ocean Beauty brand and smoked seafood brand, Echo Falls. Two of the new products, a spicy salmon burger and honey-cured smoked Alaska sockeye nuggets, are finalists in today’s Alaska Symphony of Seafood competition, which annually recognizes innovative new products made with wild Alaska seafood.

The new Ocean Beauty Thai Chili Lime Burger is made with the freshest, wild-caught Alaska salmon and a blend of non-GMO vegetable proteins, kicked up with Thai chili and lime seasoning. The burger is a spicy alternative to Ocean Beauty’s original Grillhouse Burger. Both were created as red meat alternatives with a focus on a satisfying beef burger taste. With no soy, 18 grams of protein, and 612 mg of omega-3 fatty acids per serving, these are guilt-free burgers you can feel good about eating. The new Thai flavored burger is a finalist in the 2024 Alaska Symphony of Seafood and the company hopes it will do as well as the original flavor, which won the Best Foodservice Product award last year.

“Like our original Grillhouse burger, the Thai Chili Lime Burger is designed to satisfy your appetite like a beef burger with a great juicy texture and a spicy full flavor,” said Kevin Palmer, Ocean Beauty’s National Value-Added Sales Manager. “We’re pleased to support Bristol Bay fisheries by creating value-added products that promote Alaska seafood, benefitting fishermen and local communities alike.”

Another finalist in the Alaska Symphony of Seafood is the Echo Falls Applewood Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Nuggets. Packed under the nation’s leading premium retail smoked seafood brand, these easy-to-eat, bite-sized nuggets are sourced in Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay, then honey-cured for the perfect subtle sweetness to pair with the applewood smoke. They make it easy for everyone – the hosts and the guests alike – to enjoy smoked salmon at their next party.

Ocean Beauty will be adding more convenience to its line with its new Ocean Beauty Wild Keta Salmon Fillet. This 1.25-pound keta fillet is pre-portioned for easy handling by the restaurant or the consumer.

And that’s not all! Ocean Beauty is also expanding its Echo Falls brand with new cold- and hot-smoked offerings. The Echo Falls line of hot-smoked Atlantic salmon will now include a new maple-bourbon flavor. Available in 6-ounce retail packs and smoked over oak, this product combines the deep mellowness of bourbon with natural sweetness of maple syrup. Also new to the Echo Falls line is Applewood Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Lox Bits and Pieces. Also available in a 6-ounce retail pack, this cold-smoked salmon is ready to top your morning bagel, blend into a quiche or scrambled eggs, or dress up your favorite spread.

“Authentic recipes and transparent sourcing are the heart of the Echo Falls brand,” said Ron Christianson, Ocean Beauty’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “These versatile new items carry on that tradition and give retailers new product offerings to add excitement for the holiday and Lenten seasons.”

About Ocean Beauty:

Ocean Beauty Seafoods began in 1910 as a small Seattle seafood shop and over a century later, has grown to become one of the most successful seafood companies in North America. The company operates seven seafood distribution locations across the Western United States, and two smoking and processing plants in Washington state. The company’s ownership includes a group of veteran seafood executives and the Bristol Bay Economic Development Council, a community development quota group that supports economic development in Western Alaska villages. www.oceanbeauty.com

