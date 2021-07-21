Ocean Choice International Subsidiary to Receive $10.3M Government Loan for Dartmouth Processing Plant

The federal and Nova Scotia governments announced in a joint news release Friday that 12150484 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of St. John’s, N.L.-based Ocean Choice International Inc., would receive a loan totaling $10,339,504 for a new technically advanced seafood processing plant in Dartmouth.

“Our new retail packing plant will introduce production capacity for market-ready retail and food-service products for our suite of species, including scallops that are harvested off the coast of Nova Scotia,” Ocean Choice CEO Martin Sullivan said in a government news release.

Ocean Choice is a vertically integrated family-owned and operated international seafood company with extensive harvesting and processing assets, according to the release. The company sells a diversified range of seafood to more than 400 customers in 30 countries.

