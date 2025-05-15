Ocean Stewardship Fund Awards Over $2M to Accelerate Sustainable Fishing and Support Innovation and Research

Eighty-five projects around the world have received funding to advance sustainable fishing practices. These initiatives cover a diverse array of efforts from neuroscientists developing deterrents for marine mammals to international collaborations aimed at protecting highly migratory fish stocks.

The projects are being funded through the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)’s Ocean Stewardship Fund (OSF), which is providing $2.2 million (USD) to fisheries, NGOs, researchers, and scientists working to promote sustainable fishing and marine wildlife protection globally.

In Namibia, a hake trawl and longline fishery, has received funding to work with scientists and engineers to deploy the use of Targeted Acoustic Startle Technology, to minimise potentially harmful interactions by Cape fur seals with fishing gear.

