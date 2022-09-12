Ocean Trout Canada Inc. Announces Commencement of its First Harvest of Steelhead Trout from Marine Sites in Newfoundland

HALIFAX, NS – Ocean Trout Canada Inc. (“OTC” or the “Company”) is pleased to report commencement of its first harvest of Steelhead Trout from Bay d’Espoir, Newfoundland. OTC will be marketing these Steelhead Trout into the Eastern North American markets as both fillets and head on gutted fish.

W.D. (Bill) Robertson, CEO of OTC commented: “OTC has achieved its initial steelhead production in Newfoundland, an important milestone in the rapid evolution of the Company. This accomplishment is the result of the hard work and diligence of the entire team. I would like to congratulate the team for exceeding expectations in the start-up of production. We expect that we will achieve revenue from our first harvest before the end of calendar Q3 2022, well within the timeline established in our multi-year plan. We remain on track to commercializing the largest portfolio of Steelhead Trout licenses in North America.”

Chris Grimes-Goard, CFO of OTC added, “This marks a critical operational milestone in our development plan. The reintroduction of OTC’s Steelhead product into the marketplace is an exciting step for both the Company and our consumers to have access to premium Steelhead, farmed responsibly”.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has over 1,500,000 juvenile Steelhead Trout at various development stages at its freshwater hatcheries, and it expects to stock additional marine sites this fall. OTC plans to continue to build its inventory and has embarked on a strategic development plan aimed at upgrading and expanding its freshwater production capacity to support the stocking additional production sites in Atlantic Canada. The Company anticipates that its hatchery expansion will be completed by calendar Q2 2023.About Ocean Trout Canada Inc.

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is a leading Canadian aquaculture company focused on supplying premium Steelhead products to North American seafood markets. OTC is dedicated to the responsible production of Steelhead in Canada with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

www.oceantroutcanada.com

