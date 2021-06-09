Oceana Launches National Business Coalition for the Oceans

WASHINGTON – Oceana launched a national business coalition to help win policy victories that protect, restore, and maintain ocean abundance and biodiversity. The National Business Coalition for the Oceans builds on the success of regional alliances along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Eastern Gulf in the fight to stop the expansion of dirty and dangerous offshore drilling, and will engage in other important issues like stopping plastic pollution, protecting endangered species, promoting responsible fishing, stopping illegal fishing, and expanding transparency. According to Oceana, our clean coast economy supports around 3.3 million American jobs and $250 billion in gross domestic product through activities like tourism, recreation, and fishing.

Oceana’s deputy vice president for U.S. campaigns Beth Lowell made the announcement during a roundtable of leaders from the Business Alliance for Protecting the Atlantic Coast, the Business Alliance for Protecting the Pacific Coast, and the Florida Gulf Coast Business Coalition:

“Protecting our oceans and the economy go hand in hand. Successful ocean businesses depend on clean and healthy oceans. Oceana has been working with community leaders, especially the business community, for nearly a decade and the National Business Coalition for the Oceans builds upon this foundation of collaboration. This coalition brings together local business voices from across the country to support efforts to protect our oceans, coastal communities, and the businesses that depend on them. The National Business Coalition for the Oceans will help protect our oceans, not only for today, but for long into the future.”

The new coalition is being praised by Members of Congress and business leaders:

Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.): “I applaud the launch of the National Business Coalition for the Oceans, as well as the business leaders who keep us moving forward and upward in protecting our critical coastlines. As we fight to fund a green recovery, we must not forget the power of the blue economy. It is crucial that we bring these on-the-ground experts together to have real, honest, and continued discussions about how to secure a brighter future for our invaluable oceans and coastal communities.”

Thomas Kies, President, Business Alliance for Protecting the Atlantic Coast: “The Business Alliance for Protecting the Atlantic Coast (BAPAC) has shown the power of business voices when we come together to advocate for clean and healthy oceans, and we are thrilled to welcome in the National Business Coalition for the Oceans to the fight. BAPAC has fought for years to oppose dangerous offshore oil drilling because we know that our coastline is vital to our Atlantic businesses, and the National Business Coalition for the Oceans will help us highlight the economic activity that all of our nation’s beautiful coasts and oceans generate throughout the country.”

Grant Bixby, Principal Broker, Bixby Residential, Inc.: “As a residential real estate broker in coastal Orange County, CA, our business—and all of my associates’ businesses—rely on clean and healthy oceans and beaches. We couldn’t be more excited about Oceana’s National Business Coalition for the Oceans. Our proximity to the Pacific drives property values, and as real estate agents we have a fiduciary responsibility to protect our clients’ investment in real estate.”

Businesses interested in joining the coalition and working with Oceana to advocate for policies that protect our oceans can sign-up here: Oceana.org/BusinessCoalition

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit USA.Oceana.org to learn more.