Open Blue Cobia Retail Products Now Certified by the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.– -Open Blue Cobia is helping its consumers eat healthier by proudly bearing the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark on Open Blue´s new line of premium retail, boneless and skinless cuts. Open Blue is a seafood champion producing open ocean raised premium Cobia white fish.

The mild, buttery taste and culinary versatility of Cobia is now available to the individual household consumer for the first time. The deep frozen, individually vacuum-packed portions with the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check certification distinguish this new line of retail friendly convenience products. The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading nutrition facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association. Available in 4oz & 6oz portions, 12 oz and 14oz fillets and 8oz taco cuts, consumers can choose Open Blue Cobia with confidence making it easy to construct a heart-healthy eating plan.

Ideal for grilling, easy to prepare, nutritious, kid friendly, versatile, mild flavoured and freezer stable for up to 18 months, Open Blue Cobia is a sustainable whitefish that can be substituted for any other fish in favorite family recipes. Open Blue has a commitment to sustainability with an emphasis on traceability verified through world class standards including Four Star Best Aquaculture Practice (BAP) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

Contact us directly to inquire or place your order at sales@openblue.com

Recipe inspiration is available via the Open Blue website and Social Media Channels.

www.openblue.com

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2WKh6W5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/openbluecobia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpenBlueCobia

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/open-blue-sea-farms