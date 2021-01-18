Oregon Sea Grant Uses Survey Results to Help Seafood Industry Amid COVID-19

Chris Branam, OSU Extension Communications Seafood January 18, 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore. – When COVID-19 initially struck Asia, many fisheries in Oregon lost their export markets in late January 2020 because of canceled Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. Prices for Dungeness crab stagnated at a time when they normally would be rising.

When the virus spread to the West Coast, Oregon’s seafood industry felt shock waves immediately. Most Americans eat seafood in restaurants, and Oregon’s “Stay at Home, Save Lives,” orders shuttered in-person dining in March. Some vessels cut their seasons short.

Amid this backdrop, a trio of faculty with Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service went to work. Amanda Gladics, Angee Doerr and Jamie Doyle designed an electronic survey that was in the field from April 22 to June 1 and that aimed to understand how the pandemic was affecting seafood harvesters, processors and retailers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Orgon State University

Related Articles

Bakery

NCA Releases Third COVID-19 Report Examining Seasonal Confectionery Trends

November 23, 2020 National Confectioners Association

The National Confectioners Association announced today that the third report in its three-part series on COVID-19 confectionery shopping trends is now available. The report, titled Seasonal Confectionery Purchase Decisions: 2020, explores seasonal confectionery trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and rounds out the groundbreaking research series, which launched in October.