COOS BAY, Ore. – The Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission expects the 2021-2022 season to set a new record as the highest grossing season ever.

The current record of $74.2 million was set in 2017-2018.

This year, the Dungeness crab fleet has already landed $78.1 million – and the season is not yet over.

Crab commanded a higher-than-usual price this year, helping propel the value of the catch – even if so far, the weight of the catch is below average.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KCBY