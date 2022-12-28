Oregon’s Ocean Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Opening Delay Continues Until Jan. 15, 2023

Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Seafood December 28, 2022

NEWPORT, Ore – The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season remains closed until at least Jan. 15, 2023.

Round three of pre-season testing shows crabs still remain too low in meat yield on the southern and northern coasts. Elevated domoic acid is still detected in some crab viscera (guts).

Additional crab meat yield and biotoxin testing will occur in the coming weeks. Results help determine which parts of Oregon could open Jan. 15, 2023 or be further delayed.

Targeted to open Dec. 1, Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season can be delayed so consumers get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted. Providing a quality product to consumers is a high priority for the fishing industry and ODFW.

ODFW tests crabs out of Oregon’s six major crabbing ports in partnership with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and the commercial Dungeness crab industry. Tri-state crab quality testing protocol is available online.

A history of Oregon’s commercial crab landings is available online.

Visit the ODA Commercial Crab Biotoxin webpage for biotoxin information.

Seafood

After Years of Delays, CA Dungeness Crab Fishery Opened on Dec. 1

Priya Shukla, Forbes Seafood December 2, 2021

Dungeness crab is a common Christmas delicacy in the Pacific Northwest. However, for the past several years, the fishery’s opening has been delayed due to variety of factors, including migrating whales becoming ensnared in crab traps and toxic domoic acid (from algae blooms) rendering the crab meat unsafe for human consumption. But, this year, it will open on December 1, as it traditionally has for several years prior to the onset of climate change and other human impacts.