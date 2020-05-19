Over $ 21.3M in Federal Fishery Disaster Funds Allocated to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. – Over $21.3 million in federal fishery disaster relief has been allocated to the state of Mississippi to help recoup the loss suffered in 2019 after the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Steven Palazzo announced Monday that $21,311,804 in federal fishery disaster relief funds would be allocated to the state.

The opening of the spillway last year, which brought an estimated ten trillion gallons of freshwater into the Gulf of Mexico, resulted in major losses for Coast fishermen, aquaculture businesses, and seafood processors.

