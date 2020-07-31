Overfishing in U.S. Reaches All-Time Low, NOAA Says

While overfishing continues to remain a serious problem globally, its rate in the U.S. has reached an all-time low, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which said the outlooks for fish populations “continue to be strong, successful and achieving long-term sustainability goals.”

7% of fish stocks, populations of fish in specific areas, with a known status, were subject to overfishing in 2019, according to NOAA—the lowest rate ever reported.

Overfishing occurs when the harvest rate for a fish stock is too high.

The scientific knowledge of fishing impacts has continued to improve, according to NOAA, which appears to be a major reason behind the American progress in rebuilding fisheries over the years.

