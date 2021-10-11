Oyster Buyback Spawns New Ecology Program

Noah Asimow, Vineyard Gazette Seafood October 11, 2021

Prior to the pandemic, Ryan Smith, whose Signature Oyster Farm operates out of Katama Bay, sold about 30,000 oysters per week — nearly all of which went to restaurants and raw bars across the Northeast.

By March of 2020, with in-person dining all but completely shuttered, the number dropped to about 300.

“Everything just halted,” the veteran waterman recalled. “I was selling door to door . . . it was terrible. You didn’t know how long it was going to last. But obviously, it lasted a lot longer than anybody could have anticipated.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vineyard Gazette

Related Articles