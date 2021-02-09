Oyster Harvesting to be Banned on These Four New Reefs East of Mississippi River

To increase the number of oysters spawning on public water bottoms, Louisiana plans to forbid harvesting on four artificial reefs east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.

With support from the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries published the notice Thursday, giving the public opportunity to comment on restricted access on 40 acres of reef. The department manages 900,000 acres east of the Mississippi.

“It will take up 0.004% of public seed grounds,” said Carolina Bourque, marine biologist for the department.

