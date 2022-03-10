Oyster South Symposium Returns With April Meeting in Biloxi

The annual Oyster South industry symposium isn’t a typical scientific conference. Besides being filled with relevant information on oyster aquaculture in the south Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, it is also fun. The organization, a charitable foundation supporting shellfish aquaculture in the southern U.S., has members ranging from growers, chefs, wholesalers, gear suppliers, students and food writers.

This year members will travel to Biloxi, MS on April 6th and 7th to the grounds of the Ohr O’Keefe Art Museum.

“We are trying something different, holding our meeting outdoors on the beautiful grounds of the Ohr O’Keefe Art Museum,” said Beth Walton, executive director of the organization. “We will have a tent with walls, as well as heaters if necessary, for the meeting,”

