P.E.I. Fishers Call Spring Lobster Prices ‘A Slap in the Face’

P.E.I. lobster fishers say they’re disappointed with prices so far this season, at a time when they’re faced with the rising cost of doing business.

The Island’s spring fisheries opened at the end of April in Lobster Fishing Areas 24 and 26A, and Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board chair Charlie McGeoghegan said the season didn’t start out strong.

Harvesters say they’re getting between $6.50 and $7 per pound from processors — less than last year, and about half what they were getting a few years ago.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News