One week after the fall lobster season opened on Prince Edward Island, some fishers are worried.

Prices are at least $2 to $3 less a pound than they were just a few months ago — in some cases as low as half of what they were in the spring lobster fishery.

“The most common price in the last few days is in the $4.75 to $5 range,” said Charlie McGeoghegan, who chairs the Lobster P.E.I. board.

