Pacific Seafood Celebrates World Oceans Day

Pacific Seafood Team members celebrated World Oceans Day with companywide actions to prevent debris from reaching our oceans. More than 100 team members volunteered their time to pick up debris from nearby beaches, water ways, and surrounding streets. In total, team members prevented more than 500 pounds of trash from entering the oceans.

Efforts were accompanied by an internal communications campaign to further educate team members on the importance of keeping our oceans healthy, such as the negative impacts of plastic marine debris which can: damage habitats, entangle wildlife, impair vessel engines, create navigation hazards, inflict economic loss, and transport non-native species.

“At Pacific Seafood we recognize that taking care of our earth is critical for the health of our oceans, as well as the communities where we reside,” said Amy Wentworth, Director of Environment, Health, and Safety for Pacific Seafood. “Our team members expressed a great deal of pride in being able to give back and support healthy oceans. We look forward to continuing our World Oceans Day efforts next year and extending activities to involve the broader community.”

Pacific Seafood is dedicated to being socially responsible in all areas of its business including relationships with coastal communities, fishing practices in wild-capture fisheries, techniques and processes on their farms, and their interactions with team members and the environment. Learn more about these efforts in the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

