Pacific Seafood Chooses Schoox to Manage Enterprise-Wide Learning

The company sought a flexible LMS to support its ongoing investments in team member growth

AUSTIN, Texas — Schoox, a global leader in frontline workforce learning and skills development, has been chosen by Pacific Seafood, a family-owned and operated provider of the healthiest protein on the planet, to advance the organization’s vision for employee development. The company employs more than 3,000 team members across 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, and Chile.

Pacific Seafood is recognized as an employer of choice in its community. It has earned accolades from Top Workplaces USA and has been named one of Oregon’s Healthiest Workplaces.

Pacific Seafood employees have numerous opportunities for career growth and skills development across various fields, ranging from fishing and sustainable aquaculture to processing and distribution.

“We’re passionate about empowering our team members through dynamic internal education programs that ignite leadership skills and fuel both personal and professional growth,” said Bill Hueffner, VP of Talent & Culture at Pacific Seafood. “Schoox allows us to engage with our frontline team members in ways that weren’t possible for us in the past. We’re eager to launch Schoox and give our people the tools to take charge of their career paths, enhance their skills, and unlock exciting future opportunities for advancement.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with a growing, innovative company like Pacific Seafood, that knows the positive impact learning and development can have on the business,” said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our expanding family of customers.”

Over 3,000 organizations worldwide trust Schoox to modernize training, support their frontline workers, enhance employee skills, boost retention, and create a culture of continuous improvement.

About Pacific Seafood

Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain, from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution, to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon and is the largest vertically integrated seafood company in North America. Learn more at PacificSeafood.com.

About Schoox

Schoox empowers frontline organizations to turn learning into a strategic advantage. We believe people aren’t cogs in a machine, but the driving force behind business success. That’s why we designed a unique learning platform that caters to the way humans actually learn. Schoox delivers AI-powered, mobile-optimized, and skills-aligned learning experiences that engage and motivate every employee, from frontline to corporate. By making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help organizations build a highly skilled workforce that drives business growth and achieves its full potential. Schoox’s frontline LMS supports people-focused learning in organizations worldwide, including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.