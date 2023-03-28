Pacific Seafood Releases Sixth Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report “Transformation”

PORTLAND, Ore.–Pacific Seafood, provider of the healthiest protein on the planet, released its sixth annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report highlighting Pacific Seafood’s transformation in all aspects of its business. The company increased sustainability efforts, supported ground-breaking research, created long-lasting community partners, and added more team member benefits.

“Transformation,” the theme of this year’s report goes hand in hand with how Pacific Seafood defines excellence: Consistently doing your best and always striving to do better.

Highlights of the report include:

Sustainability & Environment

PAC-12 Carbon Offset – In partnership with the PAC-12, Pacific Seafood made the first-ever carbon neutral Power 5 Conference Game a reality by purchasing carbon offsets from United Green Energy.

In partnership with the PAC-12, Pacific Seafood made the first-ever carbon neutral Power 5 Conference Game a reality by purchasing carbon offsets from United Green Energy. Saving Energy with LED Lighting – Pacific Seafood in Quilcene dropped energy usage by 75%. By partnering with Jefferson County Public Utility District, Pacific Seafood was able to replace old lighting with LED bulbs that will save one million kilowatt hours of electricity a year.

Pacific Seafood in Quilcene dropped energy usage by 75%. By partnering with Jefferson County Public Utility District, Pacific Seafood was able to replace old lighting with LED bulbs that will save one million kilowatt hours of electricity a year. Sustainability Efforts Increase – Pacific Seafood’s EHS (Environmental, Health and Safety) team nearly doubled in 2022 with the addition of two team members focused on broadening the company’s sustainability efforts.

Value, Creation & Quality

Fish Skin Anti-Aging Research – As part of Pacific Seafood’s work with Oregon State University’s Seafood Research and Education Center, researchers found evidence to suggest the gelatin in the skin of Pacific Whiting can prevent skin wrinkling caused by UV (ultraviolet rays).

– As part of Pacific Seafood’s work with Oregon State University’s Seafood Research and Education Center, researchers found evidence to suggest the gelatin in the skin of Pacific Whiting can prevent skin wrinkling caused by UV (ultraviolet rays). Fish to Animal Feed Research – Pacific Seafood Bio Products studied the effect of feeding Pacific Surimi’s dried waste to chickens and found it enriched edible tissues with significant levels healthy omega-3 fats.

Community

World Oceans Day Trash Pickup – Pacific Seafood prevented more than 500 pounds of trash from entering waterways with the first-ever companywide World Oceans Day trash pickup event.

– Pacific Seafood prevented more than 500 pounds of trash from entering waterways with the first-ever companywide World Oceans Day trash pickup event. National Seafood Month Volunteer Event – With the launch of Pacific Seafood’s first-ever food bank volunteer event to recognize National Seafood Month, the company and its team members created new and lasting partnerships with area food banks.

Our Team Members

Record Breaking Internship – A record number of 26 students participated in Pacific Seafood’s 2022 Internship Program to learn meaningful, real-world experiences.

A record number of 26 students participated in Pacific Seafood’s 2022 Internship Program to learn meaningful, real-world experiences. Full Tuition Grant Expansion – In addition to our partnership with University of Arizona Global Campus, Pacific Seafood partnered with George Fox University Gox University to offer another full tuition grant opportunity for Pacific Seafood team members.

In addition to our partnership with University of Arizona Global Campus, Pacific Seafood partnered with George Fox University Gox University to offer another full tuition grant opportunity for Pacific Seafood team members. Team Member Development – Pacific Seafood increased its internal education programs to develop team members including “Team Blue,” a program that develops frontline team members to in order to promote from within, as well as Pacific Seafood University, an online learning platform where new courses are added regularly.

Frank Dulcich, President and CEO of Pacific Seafood, says this year’s report not only shows Pacific Seafood is a leader in transforming the industry, but reflects the company’s philosophy “Consistently doing your best and always striving to do better.” It’s not just a one and done. Improving Pacific Seafood in all aspects of the company is endless.

About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. Learn more and order products direct to your door at PacificSeafood.com.