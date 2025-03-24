Pacific Seafood Unveils Brand Refresh to Elevate Retail Success

New packaging enhances sustainability messaging, health benefits, and shelf appeal

Portland, Ore. — Pacific Seafood, provider of the healthiest protein on the planet, announced a bold brand refresh, featuring modernized packaging designed to reinforce the company’s commitment to innovation, premium quality products, and sustainability.

The refreshed look will debut at Seafood Expo North America in booth #2305, where retail and industry partners can see firsthand how the new designs enhance shelf appeal and strengthen consumer engagement and awareness.

A Brand Built for the Future of Retail

Pacific Seafood’s new packaging design reflects evolving market trends and direct retailer feedback, ensuring a stronger presence in stores and a clearer message for consumers.

“Our retail partners were instrumental in shaping this refresh,” said Kady Freeze, Pacific Seafood’s Marketing Brand Manager. “Their feedback drove these updates and aligned perfectly with the market research we conducted. This is more than a new look—it’s a strategic investment in our retail partnerships to help them drive sales with a more recognizable and compelling brand.”

Key enhancements include:

A Clean, Bold Aesthetic – Solid blue matte finish for instant shelf recognition.

Improved Consumer Clarity – Simplified callouts highlight essential product attributes like harvesting information, sustainability, and bold protein content markers aligned with health and shopping trends.

Greater Brand Consistency – A streamlined visual identity across 200+ product packages, reinforcing Pacific Seafood’s premium reputation.

Powering Growth Through Mission 31

The brand refresh is a key milestone in Mission 31, Pacific Seafood’s initiative to double its business by 2031. As part of this growth strategy, the company is expanding into untapped markets and strengthening its regional presence. The updated packaging not only reinforces Pacific Seafood’s premium positioning but also helps retail partners attract health-conscious consumers and meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced seafood.

“In today’s competitive market, retailers need more than great products—they need brands that engage consumers and build loyalty,” Freeze added. “This refresh makes it easier than ever for our customers to market and sell Pacific Seafood’s products, ensuring mutual success in the retail landscape.”

The refreshed packaging will roll out across Pacific Seafood’s retail portfolio throughout 2025, with continued support available for retailer partners included updated marketing materials, in-store promotions, and digital assets that align with the new brand identity.

About Pacific Seafood Group

Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. Learn more at PacificSeafood.com.