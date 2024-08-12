Pacific Seafood’s New Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Offers Unmatched Shelf Life

The premium product also features firmer muscle texture and lower drip loss than other Atlantic salmon products.

Portland, Ore. – Pacific Seafood, provider of the healthiest protein on the planet, announces the addition of premium Norwegian Atlantic salmon to their product lineup. Thanks to rigorous cold chain logistics, Pacific Seafood’s Norwegian Atlantic salmon offers unmatched shelf-life, arriving in the United States from Norway within 72 hours of harvest.

These best-in-class practices result in unparalleled quality and taste, including firmer muscle texture, more vibrant color, and lower drip loss compared to other Atlantic salmon products on the market.

Sourced directly from the crystal-clear icy waters of the Norwegian Sea, Pacific Seafood’s Norwegian Atlantic salmon is a healthy choice, free of GMOs, hormones, pesticides, and antibiotics. The products hold a Global Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certification, equivalent to Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification, outlining standards for safe, responsible, and ethically farm-raised seafood.

Pacific Seafood’s Norwegian Atlantic salmon also meets the needs of a growing population of home cooks (81%) with easy-to-prepare seafood, that has a clean, mild flavor (National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association). Operators will appreciate the consistency and year-round availability.

Product forms include:

Fresh or Frozen (ASC certified available)

PBI and PBO fillets in 10#, 15#, and 30# boxes

PBI and PBO portions

Portioned value-added skin packs

“As consumers become more aware of the environmental impacts of other protein sources, it’s more important than ever to provide sustainable seafood varieties that also taste great,” said Kady Freeze, Pacific Seafood Marketing Specialist. “Our Norwegian Atlantic salmon gives food service and retail operators a new option for consumers to make a sustainable choice they will love.”

For more information visit PacificSeafood.com/Norway to learn more or request a sample. You can also reach Pacific Seafood at 503-905-4500 or info@pacificseafood.com.

About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. Learn more at PacificSeafood.com.