Panos Brands Acquires The Santa Barbara Smokehouse

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — PANOS Brands, LLC (“PANOS”), a provider of branded consumer foods, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Santa Barbara Smokehouse business (“SBS,” www.sbsmokehouse.com). Santa Barbara Smokehouse is a leader in producing smoked salmon of the highest quality. SBS artisanal products are smoked in a smokehouse burning full logs in an open fire kiln. In addition to being served in foodservice channels, including many of the world’s finest restaurants and premier hotels, SBS products also are available in traditional retail outlets.

“Having built The Santa Barbara Smokehouse with a singular focus on producing the highest quality smoked salmon, I’m excited for PANOS to expand the reach of these products to fuel consumer interest in high quality smoked salmon,” said Tim Brown, Founder and Managing Director of The Santa Barbara Smokehouse. “SBS products are differentiated in the marketplace. The portfolio is aligned with consumer trends, including the demand for super-premium quality, and the continued interest in better-for-you foods like smoked salmon that are rich in protein and omega-3,” said Darcy Zbinovec, CEO of PANOS Brands. “We are excited to partner with Customers to expand availability of this distinctive smoked salmon across foodservice and retail channels.”

The acquisition of The Santa Barbara Smokehouse is PANOS Brands’ second of 2024, following the January 2024 purchase of Tessemae’s Salad Dressings & Condiments.

About PANOS Brands

PANOS Brands is a consumer food products company that manages a differentiated portfolio of specialty food brands across multiple categories and channels. PANOS is an acronym that precisely defines the company’s mission to offer Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty foods throughout the world. True to its namesake — the ancient Greek word for torch — we like to think of our brands as a beacon for consumers who are increasingly demanding premium quality, better-for-you specialty foods. PANOS Brands products can be found at most natural, specialty and traditional grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.PANOSbrands.com.