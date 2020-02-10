Paul Piazza & Son, Inc. Welcomes New Director of Retail Sales

New Orleans, Louisiana – Paul Piazza & Son, Inc. announced today that Brian Mesman has joined the company Director of Retail Sales. Brian will oversee business with current retail customers and business development with U.S. supermarket chains and other retail outlets for Paul Piazza’s premium, wild-caught, Gulf shrimp products.

A graduate of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, Mesman is a skilled leader with a successful track record in the food distribution business.

Having spent 25 years at Superior Foods Co. working as Retail Account Manager, Purchasing Manager, Retail Sales Manager, and National Sales Manager, Mesman understands all aspects of retail customer goals, budgets, service and support needs, inventory, quality and consistency.

“We are excited about the experience and professionalism Brian brings team,” said Kristen Baumer, President of Paul Piazza & Son. “He came highly recommended by retail customers who have worked with him, and his experience translates well to help our customers maximize sales of our premium, wild-caught, Gulf shrimp products.

Mesman is already traveling the country as part of the Paul Piazza & Son Seafood, Inc. team. He can be reached at his office (504) 524-6512, by cell (616) 292-4764 or by email at bmesman@paulpiazza.com.

About Paul Piazza & Son Seafood, Inc.:

In business for over 125 years, Paul Piazza & Son Seafood, Inc. based in New Orleans, Louisiana, is the leader in processing sustainably-sourced shrimp from the coasts of Louisiana, Texas and Florida. As one of the largest, vertically integrated shrimp suppliers in the U.S., the company processes more than 30 million pounds annually of Premium, Wild-Caught Gulf shrimp. The company is deeply involved in industry sustainability initiatives, working closely with wildlife officials and state and federal regulators to stay at the forefront of sustainable and socially responsible practices.More information is available at http://www.paulpiazza.com