Peter Pan Seafood Welcomes Kevin Larsen to Domestic and International Sales Team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — This April, Kevin Larsen will join Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC on the domestic and international sales team as vice president of international sales and business development. Larsen is a proven seafood sales leader with a diverse background in seafood sourcing and sales.

Larsen comes from a seafood family. His dad was a fisherman in Southeast Alaska, and following in his footsteps, Larsen fished Southeast Alaska for eight seasons before joining the sales side of the industry. Throughout his career he has worked up and down the West Coast, most recently at Bornstein Seafoods, Inc.

“I have a passion for the seafood industry and working in sales. I most value the relationships I’ve made over the years because the people I’ve met and worked with aren’t just business partners, they’re really my friends,” said Larsen. “My experience at Bornstein Seafoods has been invaluable, and I’m excited to join the Peter Pan team. I’ve always had a love for seafood, but Alaska is also really special to me and so when I had the opportunity to join a company with such a long and established history in the state, I had to take it.”

In addition to extensive experience in domestic U.S. sourcing and sales, Larsen brings extensive international sales and experience, particularly in Europe, from his experience at Icicle Seafoods, Inc.

Larsen also brings experience in fish trading, which will complement and help expand Peter Pan Seafood’s trading business.

“Kevin brings so much to the table for Peter Pan. He’s a great team builder and he’s going to be a key leader of Peter Pan’s sales team,” said Rodger May, Peter Pan Seafood president and chief growth officer. May is also the owner of Authentic Wagyu, Copper Leaf, LLC and MayDay Movies.

Peter Pan came under new ownership in January 2021, bringing the company back under U.S. and Alaska ownership and becoming a vertically integrated seafood company with a focus on value-added sales channels combined with the legacy of a storied seafood processor in Alaska. The announcement of Larsen joining the team follows the hiring of Jon Hickman to lead Peter Pan’s Alaska operations; Larsen will add the same caliber of talent to the sales team.

About Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC

Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC is a vertically integrated seafood company dedicated to a strong future of prosperity and sustainability composed of Peter Pan Seafood’s assets and the value-added sales channels of Northwest Fish Co., LLC (“Northwest Fish”). The ownership group is Rodger May of Northwest Fish, the Na’-Nuk Investment Fund, LP (managed by McKinley Capital Management, LLC), and the RRG Global Partners Fund (managed by RRG Capital Management, LLC).