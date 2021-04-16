Peter Pan Seafood Welcomes Shannon Grant to Human Resources Director Role

ANCHORAGE, Alaska —Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC recently welcomed Shannon Grant to its team as director of human resources. In her role, Grant’s main focus will be to carry out one of the core values established when Peter Pan came under new ownership earlier this year: Hire and empower talented people.

Grant will not only be an advocate and resource for current employees, but she will also establish programs to draw the best talent to Peter Pan every season. Grant says she found her niche in human resources and developing recruiting programs because she loves the people she meets.

“I think Peter Pan is doing amazing things and I’m excited to be a part of its future growth,” Grant said. “I do what I do because I love the people and I’m dedicated to making Peter Pan the best place to work for our employees; what they do to process Alaska seafood and get it out to the world is amazing.”

This summer, Grant plans to visit all Peter Pan locations to meet with staff and further develop plans to support and attract qualified employees.



“I’ve known Shannon for a long time and I’m glad to have her join the team,” said Jon Hickman, vice president of operations. “Shannon isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to know how different jobs function within the company. She’s done trips on fishing vessels, she’s done jobs in the processing plants and all of this makes her especially qualified to understand what kind of supports employees need and how to attract qualified workers.”

This announcement follows the hiring of a strong group of dynamic employees in leadership positions at the company, including: Jon Hickman, vice president of operations; Mark Foster, chief financial officer; Steve Minor, business development manager; Jonathan Thorpe, managing partnerships and sourcing; Brody Pierson leading domestic and international shelf-stable sales; Kevin Larsen, vice president of domestic and international sales; and Gayle Janzow, manager of the Valdez facility.

