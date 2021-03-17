Philabundance Swimming in 50,000 Pounds of Salmon Donated by AquaBounty

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a land-based salmon farming pioneer, is donating an estimated 50,000 pounds of its conventional Atlantic salmon to Philabundance, a Philadelphia-based hunger relief organization committed to ending hunger for good.

AquaBounty raises Atlantic salmon in carefully monitored freshwater indoor tanks at its farm in Albany, Ind. The contribution to Philabundance is one of multiple donations AquaBounty is making to organizations serving those who face hunger in local communities.

COVID-19 has reduced the demand for salmon in restaurants and institutional feeding programs, and AquaBounty decided to use its excess supply of conventional salmon to help feed families affected by the economic downturn.

