Portuguese Researchers Uncover the Untapped Potential of Salmon Heads for the Food Industry

Salmon heads found to contain high-value compounds such as oleic and linoleic acids

A new study from the University of Aveiro in Portugal is shedding light on innovative ways to make better use of by-products from the fish processing industry-specifically, salmon heads. Published in the scientific journal Marine Drugs, the research shows that what is often discarded as waste is in fact a rich source of lipids with promising applications in the food, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and energy sectors.

The work forms part of the “Fish Matter-from head to tail” project, coordinated by the B2E-Blue Bioeconomy CoLab, which promotes sustainability through blue biotechnology. The research team-João Monteiro, Tiago Sousa, Ricardo Calado, and Rosário Domingues-examined the lipid profile of salmon heads, identifying key health-enhancing compounds such as oleic acid and linoleic acid.

