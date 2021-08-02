Price Chopper Recalls Various Seafood Products Over Foreign Materials Concerns

Price Chopper is recalling several items in its seafood department due to the possibility of foreign materials being in the products.

The company is recalling PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw sold in the seafood department due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product. The UPC for the product is 20717700000. Coleslaws sold in other departments of the store are not affected.

The company is also recalling some stuffed seafood items for the potential presence of metal fragments in the product.

