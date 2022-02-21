Prime Scallop Fishing Grounds To Stay Open In Maine

LUBEC, Maine — Maine’s prime scallop fishing grounds will stay open deeper into the winter.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources had been considering closing the Cobscook Bay area to fishing to prevent overharvesting scallops. The department said Thursday the area will remain open through at least Feb. 19.

Maine regulators use emergency closures to try to protect the scallop population for future generations. Scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in the state.

