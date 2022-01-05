Profand Group Promotes David Lancaster to Stavis Seafoods CEO

Boston, Mass. – Profand Group has announced the promotion of David Lancaster from President to CEO of Stavis Seafoods effective January 1, 2022.

A 30-year veteran in the Seafood industry, David Lancaster has served as President of Stavis Seafoods since January 2021, after previously acting as Vice President of Sales, where the company saw tremendous growth under his leadership.

As CEO, David will continue to drive growth, increase system efficiencies and execution, expand brand reach, and grow Stavis’ customer base and product development for a changing marketplace.

2022 promises to be an exciting year for Stavis Seafoods, with new and redesigned product development. Increased efficiencies in procedures and expanded physical locations will ensure this growth is handled as smoothly as possible. An e-commerce solution is in development and promises to open Stavis Seafoods to new markets.

“During his time as President, David has proven to be a capable leader navigating uncertain times and capitalizing on new opportunities. David has fostered an environment of positivity and collaboration and has led Stavis to exceed goals directly leading to increased margins and growth with new opportunities. We have seen what kind of leader David is, and the positive impact that his leadership has brought to Stavis Seafoods, congratulations David on another well-deserved promotion.” Enrique Garcia, CEO, Profand Group