Proposal to Expand Brooklyn’s ACME Smoked Fish Factory Begins Public Review Process

Greenpoint’s iconic ACME Smoked Fish Factory has entered a mandatory public review process known as ULURP or the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure. This phase is a major step forward for the expansion, which required zoning text amendments, an environmental assessment statement, and initial approvals from the Department of City Planning.

Located in north Brooklyn at 30 Gem Street, Acme Smoked Fish dates back over four generations and is today the leading producer of smoked and pickled fish. To accommodate its growing operations, the proposed expansion spans 654,300 square feet. This includes 109,300 square feet of additional processing area, 545,000 square feet of office and retail area, and a partially covered outdoor terrace spanning 21,400 square feet.

In addition to ACME’s facilities, the proposals outline the anticipated creation of up to 2,000 jobs.

