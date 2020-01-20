Quebec Agriculture Minister Concerned as American Officials Push For Ban on Canadian Seafood Imports

Some American senators and members of Congress claim Canadian shipping and fishing activities are harming endangered North American right whales, and they’re calling on the White House to place an embargo on Canadian seafood.

In a December letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, four elected officials in Maine blamed Canadian fisheries, specifically snow crab gear, for 14 right whale deaths, eight of which were in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, along with members of Congress Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, asked the U.S. government to stop importing fish products “caught with technology that kills or injures ocean mammals.”

