‘Quite Dire’: Fraser River Sockeye Salmon Run Expected to be Worst Ever Recorded

This year is shaping up to be the worst for sockeye salmon in the Fraser River since tracking began in 1893, according to the Pacific Salmon Commission.

The expected run has been downgraded to less than a third of pre-season forecasts, and unusually high water levels on the river have made for a challenging migration for early-season sockeye.

In addition, the Big Bar landslide north of Lillooet, which wasn’t discovered until June 2019, poses a further challenge for the fish, making a section of the migration route nearly impassible.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News