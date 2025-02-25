Receiver Asks Court to Approve Sale of Naturalshrimp Assets

Financial institutions invested in NaturalShrimp have asked a Utah court to allow for the sale of its assets, which would include the aquaculture’s property in Webster City.

The firm has been in receivership since September of 2024 when Streeterville Capital LLC and Bucktown Capital LLC successfully argued in court that a third party needed to temporarily take control of the business.

That third party, Amplēo Turnaround and Restructuring, LLC, was named as Receiver of NaturalShrimp, Inc., NaturalShrimp USA Corporation, NaturalShrimp Global, Inc., and Natural Aquatic Systems, Inc.

