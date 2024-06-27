Recreational Fishing Season for Red Grouper to Close July 1

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that the recreational fishing season for Red Grouper (Epinephelus morio) will close in Mississippi territorial waters on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. local time.

