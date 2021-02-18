Regal New Zealand King Salmon Adds to U.S. Team

NEW YORK – Regal New Zealand King Salmon is expanding its U.S. sales team to tap into growing demand for its premium smoked and roasted King Salmon products.

The company has hired Constance Wolfe as director of retail sales for North America, a new position. An experienced sales leader who has helped grow popular natural and sustainable brands in the grocery channel, including several sold in the refrigerated case, she will focus on increasing Regal New Zealand King Salmon’s footprint in grocery stores.

This comes as the prize-winning salmon producer enjoys important industry recognition in the first weeks of 2021. Sunset Magazine selected Regal’s Manuka Wood Roasted Salmon as a 2021 Pantry Award Winner. The Awards recognize 33 brands selected from hundreds of entries that helped provide comfort, convenience and major flavor.

Regal New Zealand’s King Salmon, known for its rich yet light taste and buttery texture, was also honored with four 2021 Superior Taste Awards from the International Taste Institute in Brussels.

Regal, the largest salmon producer in New Zealand, expanded to the U.S. in 2018 with its smoked salmon line, which is sold pre-packaged in refrigerator cases. In August 2020, the company launched its Wood Roasted King Salmon in the U.S. to excellent reviews.

New Zealand’s King Salmon is the first marine-raised salmon to achieve the coveted Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/Best Choice rating. Regal’s salmon is sustainably raised in the clean and cold waters of New Zealand’s Marlborough Sounds.

Regal now sells its distinctive Cold Smoked slices and Wood Roasted portions of salmon on Amazon and in such supermarkets in numerous U.S. regions as Safeway, Albertsons and Fresh Thyme Markets.

“This is a great time for Regal to forge new relationships with retailers,” Wolfe says. “Consumers are laser focused on sustainability and they also want great taste and quick and easy meal solutions. Regal more than delivers on this.”

About New Zealand King Salmon Co.

New Zealand King Salmon is the world’s largest aquaculture producer of the premium King salmon species. It operates under two key brands: Ōra King and Regal. The company has been raising and selling salmon for more than 30 years. Today it employs about 500 people and has an ongoing commitment to sustainable and environmentally sound farming practices. Its salmon are raised without the use of antibiotics and are GMO free. Regal New Zealand King Salmon has achieved the world-leading Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification from The Global Aquaculture Alliance and the New Zealand King salmon industry received the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/”Best Choice” rating in 2015, the first marine-farmed salmon to achieve this rating, which was renewed in 2020.