Regal New Zealand King Salmon Wins Four Awards for Superior Taste

NEW YORK – Regal New Zealand King Salmon is starting the year with a big splash. The premium King Salmon known for its rich yet light taste and buttery texture has just won four 2021 Superior Taste Awards from the International Taste Institute in Brussels.

Regal’s King Salmon, one of the world’s rarest salmon species, is being featured this week through Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Specialty Food Live, the virtual trade show presented by the Specialty Food Association.

Regal raises its salmon in the clean and cold waters of New Zealand’s Marlborough Sounds. It sells its distinctive Cold Smoked slices and Wood Roasted portions of salmon on Amazon and in supermarkets and specialty stores across the U.S.

The honored products include:

Regal New Zealand Double Manuka Wood Roasted King Salmon

Regal New Zealand Beech Wood Roasted King Salmon

Regal New Zealand Manuka Wood Cold Smoked Salmon

Regal New Zealand Beech Wood Cold Smoked Salmon

“This recognition confirms the positive feedback we’ve been receiving from our retail customers and food fans. Our King salmon offers a unique flavor experience with its high quality and expert preparation using wood native to New Zealand,” says Michael Fabbro, vice president, North America for New Zealand King Salmon Co., Regal’s parent.

Regal, the largest salmon producer in New Zealand, expanded to the U.S. in 2018 with its smoked salmon line, which is sold pre-packaged in refrigerator cases. In August 2020, the company launched its Wood Roasted King Salmon in the U.S. to excellent reviews.

New Zealand’s King Salmon is the first marine-raised salmon to achieve the coveted Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/Best Choice rating, which was renewed in 2020.

Regal’s salmon is sustainably raised and its cold smoked slices and fresh salmon are certified Kosher.

The Taste Awards are given after blind tasting evaluations by a professional jury of 200 food and beverage experts representing some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants and chef and sommelier associations from more than 20 countries. A product is judged on how good its organoleptic–or sensory–qualities are for a consumer product in its category, according to the Taste Institute.

About New Zealand King Salmon Co.

New Zealand King Salmon is the world’s largest aquaculture producer of the premium King salmon species. It operates under two key brands: Ōra King and Regal. The company has been raising and selling salmon for more than 30 years. Today it employs about 500 people and has an ongoing commitment to sustainable and environmentally sound farming practices. Its salmon are raised without the use of antibiotics and are GMO free. Regal New Zealand King Salmon has achieved the world-leading Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification from The Global Aquaculture Alliance and the New Zealand King salmon industry received the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Green/”Best Choice” rating in 2015, the first marine-farmed salmon to achieve this rating, which was renewed in 2020.