Registered Dietitian Joins SNP as Nutrition Communications Manager

Seafood Nutrition Partnership is pleased to announce Registered Dietitian Jessica Miller, RDN has joined the team as Nutrition Communications Manager. She will advance the mission of SNP by building awareness of the need to eat more seafood and omega-3s EPA+DHA for good health. Miller will lead the nutrition education and outreach programs for SNP and will collaborate on the Eat Seafood America! initiative, helping Americans stay healthy and supporting the U.S. seafood economy through this public health crisis.

SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per leading health organizations. Less than 20% of Americans follow the US Dietary Guidelines recommendation to eat seafood at least twice a week for optimum health.

“I love seafood and am excited to help bring more healthy seafood meals onto dinner tables across America,” Miller said. “Having collaborated with SNP in my previous capacity as a retail dietitian at Pyramid Foods, I am thrilled to work with this well-respected organization to showcase how delicious and nutritious seafood is. As a mom of three, I understand how important it is to get quick, simple meals on the table that are healthy but also delicious. I look forward to being a resource for the U.S. seafood community.”

Miller helped launch the retail dietitian program at Pyramid Foods, where she planned and executed cooking classes, consults, support groups, grocery tours, promotions for store events and classes, social media, blogs, newsletters and more to educate Pyramid’s customers along their health journey. Miller also served as Natural/Organic/Specialty Food Buyer for Pyramid, and has great experience working with CPG vendors, merchandising and analyzing sales data. As a Certified Diabetes Educator, Miller has also worked in clinical and coaching roles to help support patients.

“We are excited to add new expertise to our team to further help Americans on their health journey and showcase the important nutritional benefits of seafood,” SNP President Linda Cornish said. “Jessica brings passion and enthusiasm for nutrition education and retail engagement as well as a great ability to communicate with consumers on how to make good food that is simple and healthy for the entire family.”