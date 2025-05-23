Registration Now Open for the 2025 Responsible Seafood Summit in Cartagena, Colombia

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2025 Responsible Seafood Summit, taking place September 29 to October 2 at the Intercontinental Cartagena de Indias in Cartagena, Colombia.

Now in its 24th year, the Responsible Seafood Summit is the leading international seafood business conference focused on advancing responsible practices across the seafood supply chain of aquaculture, fisheries, and the marketplace. The Summit brings together industry leaders from around the globe for three days of networking, field trips, and forward-thinking discussions that address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in seafood production and trade.

This year’s event will include a welcome reception, a cocktail hour celebrating the 2025 Innovation Award finalists, and a special cultural dinner experience highlighting the vibrant flavors and traditions of Colombia’s Caribbean coast. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in field trips to explore Colombia’s diverse seafood sector and responsibility efforts firsthand.

“We’re excited to bring our event back to South America for the first time since 2018,” said Devan Meserve, GSA’s VP of Marketing and Communications. “Cartagena, a historic, culturally rich port city with deep ties to the seafood industry, offers an inspiring backdrop for global conversations about the future of responsible seafood. We look forward to welcoming attendees to this vibrant setting.”

Registration includes access to all conference sessions, panels and breakouts, entry to networking events and evening receptions, select meals throughout the program, the opportunity to sign up for optional field trips, and more.

The Summit is designed for a broad range of seafood professionals, including producers, suppliers, buyers, researchers, NGOs, and policymakers—anyone committed to building a more responsible and resilient seafood system.

Early bird registration is available through June 30. GSA has secured discounted hotel room blocks at the Intercontinental Cartagena de Indias (the event’s headquarters). Space is limited. Reserve your hotel room now!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this influential gathering of global seafood leaders. Learn more and register today.