Representative Mary Peltola Introduced The Fisheries Improvement and Seafood Health (FISH) Act

Legislation follows other Peltola-led bills to restrict bottom trawling, limit bycatch

WASHINGTON – Representative Mary Peltola (AK-AL) introduced the Fisheries Improvement and Seafood Health (FISH) Act to modernize Alaska fisheries. Currently, the Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA) is the primary federal law governing the management and conservation of both commercial and recreational fisheries, but has not been updated since 2006.

“Seafood plays an important role in providing jobs, food, and economic benefits in Alaska, but federal law hasn’t kept up,” said Rep. Peltola. “Now, Russia and China are flooding the market with cheap fish produced using forced labor and poor environmental standards. Alaska fishing families know all too well that federal law overseeing our fish is almost 20 years out of date – we have to address overfishing and new challenges before things get worse.”

The FISH Act Would:

Create a Fisheries and Ecological Resilience program to help increase fisheries resilience

Mandate a study on U.S. seafood competitiveness in international markets and a separate study to assess federal programs that support domestic seafood production

View text of the legislation HERE. View a one pager on the bill HERE.

“Science-based fisheries management in U.S. federal waters provides a strong foundation for healthy and productive domestic fisheries and oceans,” said Robert C. Vandermark, Executive Director of the Marine Fish Conservation Network. “Due to the growing reality of climate change, our oceans are changing, and the way we manage our marine resources needs to adapt to meet the emerging ecological conditions. Rep. Peltola’s FISH Act aims to build on the success of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act by increasing fisheries resilience through coordinated data collection, innovative management tools, and increased collaboration between agencies and regional fishery management councils. It would also provide important and much needed information on U.S. seafood competitiveness in domestic and global seafood trade. The Marine Fish Conservation Network thanks Rep. Peltola for her continuing efforts to support sustainable fishing and seafood-related jobs and businesses that make up the economic backbone of our coastal communities. These improvements will help us meet the current and future challenges facing our oceans and fisheries and will benefit the communities and people who depend on them.”

“The Alaska Marine Conservation Council appreciates Representative Peltola’s leadership with the introduction of the FISH Act,” said Michelle Stratton, Acting Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council. “The bill will enhance and modernize fisheries policies through a targeted approach and is a welcome bipartisan movement in support of sustainable fisheries. At a time when the seafood industry is facing unprecedented challenges, from market collapse to significant environmental changes, we need our representatives to advance programs which are designed to increase fisheries resilience through innovation along with increased collaboration and communication among regional fisheries management councils and the National Marine Fisheries Service. The proposed amendments to the Magnuson- Stevens Fishery and Conservation Act (MSA) will build on the science-based approach designed decades ago when our oceans were more predictable. These enhancements to MSA will help to identify and improve existing processes with increased incorporation of ecological and environmental information necessary for fisheries management now and in the future. This action, in tandem with a focused effort to support domestic seafood consumption, demonstrates Representative Peltola’s commitment to sustainable fisheries in a changing climate and reducing market vulnerabilities of commercial fishermen throughout the Nation.”