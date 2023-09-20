Resurgence of Lobsters in Western Long Island Sound Isn’t Materializing

On a gray Saturday morning last month on Long Island Sound, Riverhead fisherman Phil Karlin swings his commercial trawler toward a single orange-and-white buoy to haul in his first set of lobster pots of the year. He sets the 100-foot line on winches that lift the series of pots from the 90-foot depths.

The first heavy cage emerges with a foreboding sign: not a single lobster.

The other four come up without lobsters as well, filled instead with spider crabs, which get thrown back. “I was hoping I’d see some lobsters this year,” said Karlin, 82, who has been fishing the Sound for lobsters since the 1960s.

