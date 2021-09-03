Revised Reporting Requirements for Federal Seafood Dealers in Portions of Louisiana through October 8, 2021

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29, 2021. NOAA Fisheries has determined that catastrophic conditions exist in the following Louisiana Parishes:

Tammany, Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St Charles, LaFourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, Iberia, Vermilion, Cameron

Therefore, for any federally permitted dealer in the affected area who does not have access to electronic reporting, NOAA Fisheries is authorizing, through October 8, 2021:

Delayed reporting of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries; and

The use of paper-based reporting forms for red snapper and grouper-tilefish individual fishing quota (IFQ) participants.

Dealers are to report all landings through the state trip ticket program as soon as possible.

For any federally permitted for-hire operator in the affected area who does not have access to electronic reporting, NOAA Fisheries is authorizing, through October 8, 2021, the delayed reporting of for-hire logbooks.

More Information:

Federally permitted dealers in affected areas are released from the weekly reporting requirement of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries through October 8, 2021, but must report all landings as soon as possible. For questions, contact the Fisheries Monitoring Branch: 305-361-4581.

Federally permitted for-hire operators in affected areas are released from the prior to offload reporting requirement of logbooks to NOAA Fisheries through October 8, 2021, but must report all logbooks as soon as possible. Participants should continue to use the electronic reporting systems if it is accessible. For questions, contact the Southeast For-hire Integrated Electronic Reporting customer service: 833-707-1632.

The electronic systems for submitting landings and IFQ information to NOAA Fisheries will continue to be available to all dealers. Participants shall continue to use the electronic systems if it is accessible.

NOAA Fisheries has previously provided IFQ dealers the necessary paper forms and instructions for reporting during catastrophic conditions. Paper forms are also available upon request by calling IFQ Customer Service at the phone number listed above or by writing:

NOAA Fisheries

Southeast Regional Office

Sustainable Fisheries Division

263 13th Avenue South

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505