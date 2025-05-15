Revolutionary Blockchain Technology Offers Producers an Opportunity to Deepen Consumer Trust

Norwegian Seafood Council Seafood May 15, 2025

Photo Credit: NSC

Norwegian Seafood Council research has revealed that as many as 89% of consumers want more information about how their seafood is produced. This demand for transparency is paving the way for producers to harness innovative blockchain technology to build consumer trust and offer a clearer picture of the seafood supply chain.

Essential information shared via decentralized blockchain technology can make a vital difference to the way seafood producers communicate with consumers about the origin and journey of their food choices – from sea to shopfloor.

